Viva! El Paso auditions later this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you ever dreamed about being on stage as the story of El Paso is told, now is your chance.

Viva! El Paso auditions will be held from March 26 to 28 at various locations.

Actors/singers will tryout from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 26 and 27 at the Chapin High School theater, 7000 Dyer. A 90-second monologue is required for actors and a song will be required by singers.

Mariachi’s will also audition from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 26 and 27 at the Chapin theater. This will be for violin, guitarron, guitar, vihuela, trumpet, flute and vocals. Musicians should bring own instruments.

Dancing tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 at the Foundation Room, 333. N. Oregon Street. Check-in will be at 8 a.m. and choreography will be taught at the audition.

Anyone trying out is asked to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, portrait headshot and resume. You must be 16 years of age and bring your own water and snacks.

Auditions are free but for more information call 915-276-5681.

Viva! El Paso is entering its 43rd season. Performances will be at 8 p.m on Fridays and Saturday’s from June 19 to July 24 at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.

