EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM’ 9 News’ Tawny Davis talks about recent concert cancellations and how local promotors and fans are dealing with the unpredictable situation.
- VIDEO: Monica has your Exclusive 9 Day Weather Forecast
- Art Fierro, Claudia Ordaz Perez bring in over $60,000 in State District 79 race
- #9OT high school basketball scores, highlights Jan. 21, 2022
- VIDEO: Concerns over COVID-19 and Concert Cancellations
- #9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 21, 2022
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.