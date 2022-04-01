Smith's resignation comes after backlash of Chris Rock slapping incident during the Oscars

LOS ANGELES – According to a Friday afternoon story on Variety’s homepage, Will Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

According to Variety writer Brent Lang, Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live telecast of the Oscars on Sunday Night, was quoted in the article as saying his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

Smith added that he would accept any consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors would dole out.

In a statement obtained by Nexstar and News Nation, Smith says:

I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.

Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.

Will Smith’s statement via Publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan

After the incident, Smith apologized to Rock, saying he was “out of line” and “wrong,” adding that Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s medical condition was “too much for him to bear.”

On Thursday, during a stand up performance in Boston, Rock simply stated he was “still processing the incident.”

To read the entire article on Variety, click here.

Variety, The Associated Press and Nexstar contributed to this report.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.