UTEP’s ‘Real Women Have Curves’ delivers empowering performance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming to the UTEP stage for eight days is a comedy involving five full-figured Mexican-American women working impossible production deadlines in order to keep their tiny factory from going under.

“Real Women Have Curves” is a play that celebrates real women’s bodies, the power of women, and the incredible bond that happens when women work together.

Also, while hiding from immigration agents, these women share the life experiences from husbands to children, to their dreams.

“Hopefully it will change your opinion whether it’s on immigration status, about loving your body, whether it’s are you actually pursuing what you’re dreaming, are you actually doing what you’re loving to do. Hopefully, this show inspires people to actually think about those things,” said UTEP theater student, Paola Dubrule.

“Real Women Have Curves” runs from Oct. 10 to 20 at the Wise Family Theatre at the Fox Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, military and non-UTEP students and $12 for UTEP students.