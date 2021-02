Celebrity home decorator, Shani Moran has worked with Tanya Tucker from Texas and Blake Shelton

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Copper and burnt oranges are the official 2021 colors and happen to be classics for Texan décor.

Celebrity home decorator, Shani Moran says to understand that anyone can transform their space inexpensively and effortlessly by using smaller decorative items.

To incorporate the spirit of Texan décor by incorporating decorative items, textiles, furniture’s to achieve the look. The Texan patterns are very distinct have a big presence on the overall décor.