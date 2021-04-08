Upcoming virtual concert for musicians’ mental health includes Alanis Morrisette, Los Lobos, and more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members of the music industry are performing at a virtual benefit concert to bring awareness to mental health issues in the music industry, specifically mental anguish pursuant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, “Set Break” will feature Alanis Morrisette, Black Pumas, Dawes and more on Twitch’s Relix Channel.

The lineup also includes Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Deer Tick, Los Lobos, and more.

Viewers will be able to enjoy musical performances as well as interactive meditation and yoga sessions, mental health discussions, and public service announcements.

The event is hosted by Backline and Black Mental Health Alliance as part of the organizations’ robust efforts to enhance mental health awareness in the music industry.

Backline is a national nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals — including artists, managers, promoters, agents, labels, crew — and their families to mental health and wellness services. The Black Mental Health Alliance provides services, programs, and resources for Black people and vulnerable communities.

For example, Set Break will feature a discussion with Black Mental Health Alliance that will share data from a recent study on touring professionals that was conducted by the Tour Research Health Initiative.

Virtual attendees are promised “an opportunity for collective healing for all those affected by the closure of the live events industry,” according to a statement.

Aside from this weekend’s virtual concert, minorities in the music industry can access educational materials and mental health resources through a partnership with Backline and the Black Mental Health Alliance.

The non-profit organizations are sharing resources to improve access to high-quality mental health services for BIPOC (Black, Indigineous, and people of color) in the music industry, while also supporting educational content development, workshops, and training resource enhancements.

The organizations are developing customized educational curriculums and workshops to meet the growing demand of music industry professionals in need of support.

Some of the resources include PSAs, video livestream content, social media platform campaigns, website tools and services, and more.

The non-profits focus on providing services to those living with depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns within the music industry and in Black communities.

The partnership will provide training to more than 150 mental health providers that cover topics that include:

The history of systemic racism and racial microaggressions within the music industry

Barriers to accessing mental health care within BIPOC communities and how these challenges can cause mental strife, psychological fatigue and emotional exhaustion

Additionally, Backline and Black Mental Health Alliance will offer non-clinical training to other organizations that serve the music population that includes corporations and individuals within the music industry.

The overall goal is to expand and enhance awareness of mental health challenges that exist in the music industry that will lead to greater empathy.

To learn more, click here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.