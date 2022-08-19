EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum.

To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.

In August 2010, Elvis Presley Enterprises held a contest in Memphis and invited the top Elvis tribute artists from around the world. Justin Shandor came in first place and Graceland named him the “World’s Ultimate Elvis”.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.