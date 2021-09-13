TTUHSC kicks off academic year with ‘Welcome back grab & go BBQ’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will be offering BBQ for students, faculty and staff to welcome everyone back on campus and kick off the academic year.

The celebratory lunch is to kick off the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10-year anniversary celebration with a special announcement from their partners, Lone Star Title.

The event will take place at the Medical Sciences Building II North Lawn at 137 Rick Francis St. on Tuesday, September 14, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They will be offering free lunch and TTUHSC EP t-shirts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.