Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Daniels went through a painful experience after not receiving the same amount of public recognition as other co-stars when the first “Star Wars” film released in 1977.

But in time, Daniels' C-3PO character became one of the most popular in the franchise and he's the only cast member to have appeared in all nine of the main “Star Wars” films. The British actor plays the soft-spoken “protocol droid” built by young Anakin Skywalker that is fluent in six million languages. His gold-plated character also appeared in the franchise's the spin-off “Rogue One,” and had a cameo in “Ralph Breaks the Internet."