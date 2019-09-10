Tony Award winner John Leguizamo comes to El Paso this winter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tony and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is coming to the 915 in December to perform in a one man play.

The production, Latin History for Morons, discusses the ins and outs of the Latin world. Leguizamo will give a “crash course” on “three continents and 3000 years of history,” says El Paso Live.

A Broadway sell-out, the play is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2019 at the Plaza Theatre.

Ticket presales will be available at El Paso Live.

The Plaza Theatre

125 W Mills Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

Plaza Theatre Box Office

125 Pioneer Plaza

El Paso, TX 79901