The Latest: MSNBC’s O’Donnell retracts Trump-Russia story

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell has retracted his story about supposed Russian ties to President Donald Trump’s finances and apologized for reporting it — just as Trump’s lawyer demanded.

O’Donnell says, however, he still doesn’t know whether or not the story is true.

The cable news host said Tuesday night that a source had told him that Deutsche Bank documents showed that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan application for Trump.

He reported the single-source story even while admitting it had not been verified by NBC News.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says he made an “error in judgment” in reporting about supposed Russian ties to President Donald Trump’s finances without verifying the story.

O’Donnell’s admission came in a tweet Wednesday after a lawyer for Trump said the story was false and defamatory, and called on NBC News to apologize and retract it.

MSNBC had no comment on any potential disciplinary action for O’Donnell, saying he would address the matter on Wednesday’s show.

O’Donnell said in his tweet that the story, which led Tuesday night’s broadcast, “didn’t go through our vigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air.”