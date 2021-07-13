The Jonas Brothers go for the gold in new Olympic-themed NBC special

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hour-long NBC Olympic-themed special is coming to NBC4, featuring the Jonas Brothers and Team USA athletes.

On Wednesday, July 21, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” will air at 8 p.m. according to a release from the network. NBC states the show “will follow the Jonas Brothers as they pursue their Olympic dreams.”

Along with stars Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas and several current and former US Olympic athletes, NBC reveals the cast will include Rich Eisen and Terry Crews as “commentators for the special.”

A new trailer for the show hints at what viewers can expect. The three brothers have a tongue-in-cheek discussion about their competition as they speak straight to the camera and also voice-over clips from the special showing them training for Olympic-level events.

“This show is going to be really special for our fans,” says Nick.

“We’ve always dreamed of this. We are doing everything we can in the short amount of time to become professional athletes,” adds Joe.

“We’ve been training with some of the most brilliant Olympic athletes to ever walk face the planet,” continues Nick as quick clips of the Team USA athletes are shown, including Sydney McLaughlin (world record holder, Olympic Hurdler, track & field), Sanya Richards-Ross (4x gold medalist, track & field), Laurie Hernandez (Olympic gold medalist, gymnastics), Nastia Liukin (5x Olympic medalist, gymnastics), and Alise Willoughby (2x Olympian, silver medalist, BMX racing).

Then, with a touch of deadpan humor, he adds, “To be around these Olympic athletes is very humbling and I don’t know why they haven’t asked us to join the Olympic team yet.”

“I think the competitive nature between the three of us is very high. No matter what it is that we’re doing, we’re always out to win,” explains Kevin.

Finally, near the end of the spot, Nick sums up why he believes both fans and non-fans of the famous trio will enjoy the program.

“You’re going to see us in a way you’ve never seen us before,” he begins. “Even if you’re not a fan, you’re going to see us in a way you’ve never seen us before. And if you’re really not a fan, like you hate us, you’re gonna love this show as we make complete fools of ourselves. So, it covers all the bases. Just watch it.”

Watch “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.