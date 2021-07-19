The El Paso Downtown Barstool Open miniature golf tournament returns this weekend

Each member of the team will receive a swag bag, miniature golf ball and other swag items

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you need plans this weekend, the El Paso Downtown Management District brings back an opportunity to work on your golf swing.

This weekend on July 24th, the miniature golf tournament places holes across 13 different downtown bars and restaurants with participants playing nine holes.

Parties of four travel from location to location to complete their round and compete for prizes.

Register online now through July 18th for $60 per team, after July 18th the price increases to $80 per team.

This year, a Fast Pass option will be available allowing teams to start to play an hour earlier at $80 per foursome, increasing to $100 a team if purchased after July 18th.

Registration and event information can be accessed at downtownelpaso.com and space is limited.

Participating bars and restaurants include:

Circa 1963, 325 N. Kansas (inside Hotel Indigo)

Craft & Social, 305 E. Franklin

EPIC Bar & Nightclub, 510 N. Stanton

Rockstar Burger Bar, 271 N. Stanton

8 Bar, 504 N Stanton St.

Park Tavern, 204 E. Mills Ave.

The Tool Box, 506 N. Stanton St.

Dillinger’s, 303 E. Franklin Ave.

Church Bar, 212 E. Mills Ste. B

Mona Bar, 410 San Antonio Ave.

Sabor, 10 Sheldon Ct.

The Tap Bar and Restaurant, 408 E. San Antonio Ave.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Best Team Costume/Outfit

Best Team Name

Low Team Score

Low Individual Score

Hole-in-one

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.