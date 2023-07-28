PARIS (WAVY) – When it comes to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, organizers are focusing on sustainability. With that in mind, they say that all but two venues either already exist, or will be temporary.

Symbols of the Olympics and Paralympics are already popping up across the city. The Hôtel de Ville, which is the current city hall in Paris, is one of many historic buildings across the city that will be used for venues, come next summer.

The historic Hôtel de Ville will be the start of the most legendary Olympic long distance race, the marathon.

The Stade de France and the Roland-Garros Stadium, which already host competitions on the world stage, will once again welcome fans into the stands next summer.

But historical sites, like the Grand Palais, the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River, will also be transformed into competition areas.

Places like the iconic Place de la Concorde, once the site of revolutionary protests and the guillotine, will now host some of the Olympics’ newer sports, including breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing.

So, a lot of changes coming to this historic city in the next year to prepare for the Summer Olympics. Another big change will be fans for the first time in two Olympics games.

The Opening Ceremony for Paris 2024 is July 26, 2024.