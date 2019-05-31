Sun city singer shines in Hollywood at 2019 Indie Music Channel Awards

An El Paso singer is putting our city on the map by winning multiple awards at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles but it was no easy task growing up to this point though.

“They had to make funeral plans because half of my lungs were developed. I made it, I kept living, but my childhood was a little bit difficult,“ singer RC Manor told KTSM.

Seven months after being born, doctors said he wouldn’t make it. As the years kept passing on, this El Pasoan kept holding strong as best as he could.

“I wasn’t allowed to go outside and run, do things that all children are supposed to be doing. But the thing I wanted to do most was sing,“ Manor shared, “They would put the radio on and I just naturally wanted to sing along and have fun. It would cause a lot of problems, I would have to go to the hospital for asthma attacks and I didn’t understand why. Growing up was just difficult.“

Now, the singer/songwriter is an award-winning artist. Manor won five awards, including “Best Male Pop Artist“ and “Song of the Year“ for “Sun City Lovin“ at the 2019 Indie Music Channel Awards.



“Everything just kept flashing and all the nights here at the studio, months of making the song, was all paying off as I was walking onto the stage like oh my god. I can’t believe this. I can’t believe it made song of the year,“ Manor shared.

The award event featured artists and musicians from around the world, but RC Manor said part of the honor is continuing to put El Paso on the map.

“There’s a lot of other artists here too that are representing the sun city as well, and we all love each other. That’s why I made that song called Sun City Lovin.“

While making music, Manor is also a band director at Pebble Hills High School and shares some advice for aspiring musicians, “No matter what obstacles are thrown at you, I’ve been living that since literally birth. Being told that no you can’t do that, you can’t do this. If you really have a passion, a dream, just keep going for it and all that hard work is going to pay off.“

RC Manor’s music video for “Sun City Lovin“ will be released next month and plans for his second album to be ready the beginning of next year.