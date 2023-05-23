EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association and Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced the 2023 Sun Bowl Parade theme and grand marshal on May 23 at the SBA offices.

The theme for the 87th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade is “Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza.” All floats must include a Rock ‘n’ Roll theme with a Rock artist in mind. The float can include mascots, characters, or a spokesperson as a focal point and Rock music is a must.

“We are looking forward to another year of excitement at the 87th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said partner Noe Valles of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “The theme ‘Rock n Roll Extravaganza,’ harmonizes the power of thankfulness with the vibrant energy of music, creating a symphony of support for our community. Just as the beats of rock unite diverse melodies, the parade strives to unite El Pasoans. Together, let’s rock on and celebrate a harmonious Thanksgiving parade filled with joy, justice, and endless gratitude.”

Leading the Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza on Thanksgiving morning will be Four-time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall-of-Fame Bull Rider, Tuff Hedeman. He is arguably the most recognized cowboy in the world and a living legend. Bull Riding can be seen as America’s original extreme sport.

This year’s parade will be on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. (MT) on Montana Ave. and will be televised on KTSM News Ch. 9.