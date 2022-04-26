EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is bringing back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse program. In collaboration with Universal Pictures, Cinemark will bring exciting family classics back to the big screen from June 15 through August 3.

At only $1.50 per ticket, plus taxes and fees where applicable, families of all sizes and ages will delight in this affordable and easy way. Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Monday, May 16, at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

Movie lovers can join each Wednesday with showtimes starting at 10 a.m. Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy Angry Birds, DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob! Illumination’s Sing 2and Tom & Jerry on the big screen once again just for this special program.

For more information on Summer Movie Clubhouse, and to purchase tickets starting Monday, May 16, visit Cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse or the Cinemark app. Those looking to book a field trip or group outing can find more information at Cinemark.com/field-trips.

A full list of participating locations can be found HERE

