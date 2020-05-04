Speaking Rock sets May 11 as reopen date

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Speaking Rock will reopen its doors to the public on May 11, the establishment’s management said on its Facebook page.
Speaking Rock had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the post said the staff has been cleaning and disinfecting the building.
“After doing our own research as well as learning from other businesses, we too will have changes in the way our venue does business,” Speaking Rock officials said. “Confident in the new safety protocols we are implementing, we have decided that we will be ready to open back up on Monday, May 11 at 12 o’clock noon.”
Speaking Rock will operate from noon to 1 a.m. daily, the post said.
There will also be new rules to keep everyone safe, the business said. According to the website, those rules include:
- To ensure we continue to follow social distancing standards, we will be limiting our occupancy capacity to 25% or less. Certain sections of the building will be temporarily closed off. Our bars will also be temporarily closed. We are happy to say our restaurant WILL be open but with a limited menu.
- All employees and guests will be required to wear a mask or face cover to enter Speaking Rock and will be required to keep it on while inside the building, no exceptions. Unfortunately, if you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask or face cover at all times you will not be allowed to enter. We have disposable masks on hand to issue out if you do not have one, but we encourage everyone to bring their own mask or face covers in the event our supply runs out. Please note, masks, face covers, or head covers with an offensive or intimidating nature will not be allowed.
- As an added precaution we will also be taking guests’ and employees’ temperatures with an infrared thermometer prior to entering the building. Any guest or employee who has a fever will not be allowed to enter the property.
- Our entire facility will now be Non-smoking to guests as well as employees. People who wish to smoke may do so at our designated smoking area outside the building.
- Everyone will be required to adhere to the (6) six foot distance rule between people at all times. This will also apply and be enforced even if you are accompanied by friends or family.
- Good hygiene is important in the fight of infectious diseases. Sanitizer stations are placed in several locations throughout the property for your convenience.
- Seating inside the building are placed at certain distances and in designated spots. They are not allowed to be moved. Please do not take unoccupied chairs and move them around.