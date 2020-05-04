Speaking Rock sets May 11 as reopen date

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Speaking Rock will reopen its doors to the public on May 11, the establishment’s management said on its Facebook page.

Speaking Rock had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the post said the staff has been cleaning and disinfecting the building.

“After doing our own research as well as learning from other businesses, we too will have changes in the way our venue does business,” Speaking Rock officials said. “Confident in the new safety protocols we are implementing, we have decided that we will be ready to open back up on Monday, May 11 at 12 o’clock noon.”

Speaking Rock will operate from noon to 1 a.m. daily, the post said.

There will also be new rules to keep everyone safe, the business said. According to the website, those rules include: