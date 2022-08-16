(KTLA) – Snoop Dogg’s “next episode”? The breakfast business.

The rapper, actor and entrepreneur is launching a new cereal called “Snoop Loopz.” The whole-grain cereal looks similar to Kellogg’s Fruit Loops, but it also includes marshmallows.

Fellow rapper and mogul Master P unveiled the new breakfast treat on Instagram over the weekend.

“Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game,” the No Limit Records founder wrote in the caption. “Snoop Dogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com. The more we make, the more we give. Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, is the founder of Broadus Foods. Master P, real name Percy Miller, is the brand’s chief executive officer.

Broadus Foods already has a number of breakfast items under the Momma Snoop brand, which includes grits, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup. The company also boasts its charitable donations to organizations including Door of Hope, a Christian non-profit that helps people dealing with homelessness.

“Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities,” according to the brand’s website.

It is not yet known when “Snoop Loopz” will be available in grocery aisles or only online.