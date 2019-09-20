‘Shakespeare on the Rocks’ returns for 31st year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The line “some are born to act” will take a special meaning at this year’s Shakespeare on the Rocks in collaboration with El Paso Community College.

Haziel Jimenez is the youngest performer in the 2019 edition of this annual homage to William Shakespeare, Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Hector Serrano.

Serrano said, “To me, he’s got everything that a male actor would want, he has looks and he has the talent already at one year old.”

Haziel’s parents, Lorely Rodriguez and Ricardo Jimenez, said having the whole family share the theater together makes for fun memories.

“I just enjoy watching him learn and pick all of this up because believe it or not he takes it home with him, he’ll be doing it at home and it’s the funniest thing ever,” said Lorely.

To catch Haziel, and the rest of the Midsummer Night’s Dream cast, their last production of this season’s Shakespeare on the Rocks will be performed at EPCC Transmountain Forum Theater, 9570 Gateway North, September 20, 21 at 8:00 p.m. and September 22 at 2:30 p.m.