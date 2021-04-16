Sarah Jessica Parker gives shoutout to San Jacinto Plaza on Instagram

El Paso (KTSM) — Actress Sarah Jessica Parker sent a shoutout to the Sun City this week on Instagram.

She posted a photo of the San Jacinto Plaza sign — with initials just like hers, SJP — after receiving the pic from her friend. “PS I’m not in El Paso! Just on receiving end of photo from friends who are!” she wrote.

She said her friends are on a road trip, which brought them through El Paso and praised the plaza as a place open to all.

“San Jacinto Park (sic) (SJP)

Welcomes all visitors!”

Comments began to pour in from El Pasoans who were excited to see a photo of the downtown plaza. One person commented, “And just like that, SJP acknowledges El Paso!” Another said, “Greeting from El Paso, TX! I love you, SJP!”

Her post received 27.2 thousand likes and 265 comments, shining a fun spotlight on the border.

