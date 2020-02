Actor Kirk Douglas, center, gets a kiss from his son Michael Douglas, left, and Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones during his 100th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Dec. 9. 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Hollywood, CA (KTSM) – Kirk Douglas who appeared in films such as, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “Spartacus” passed on Wednesday at the age of 103, according to TMZ.

Kirk is the father of iconic actor Michael Douglas. His other sons include Joel Douglas, Eric Douglas, and Peter Douglas.

TMZ reports that Kirk’s health had been in decline over the past few years. He even suffered a stroke in 1996.

Kirk’s survived by Anne, children Michael, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.