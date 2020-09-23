R&B music star Khalid scores 12 nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – R&B music star and Americas High School graduate Khalid has earned himself 12 nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
The nominations include:
- Top Artist
- Top Male Artist
- Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Top Hot 100 Artist
- Top Radio Songs Artist
- Top R&B Artist
- Top R&B Male Artist
- Top R&B Tour
- Top Billboard 200 Album
- Top R&B Album
- Top Radio Song
- Top R&B Song
In 2018, Khalid took home a Billboard Music Award for “Top New Artist.” He also earned five nominations that year. In 2019, Khalid scored six nominations. This is the third year in a row Khalid has earned a nomination for a Billboard Music Award.
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC on October 14, 2020, at 6 PM.