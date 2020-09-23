R&B music star Khalid scores 12 nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Khalid performs onstage at T-Mobile Presents Club Magenta Powered by Pandora at Exchange LA on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – R&B music star and Americas High School graduate Khalid has earned himself 12 nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The nominations include:

Top Artist

Top Male Artist

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Hot 100 Artist

Top Radio Songs Artist

Top R&B Artist

Top R&B Male Artist

Top R&B Tour

Top Billboard 200 Album

Top R&B Album

Top Radio Song

Top R&B Song

In 2018, Khalid took home a Billboard Music Award for “Top New Artist.” He also earned five nominations that year. In 2019, Khalid scored six nominations. This is the third year in a row Khalid has earned a nomination for a Billboard Music Award.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC on October 14, 2020, at 6 PM.