Puppies, giraffes and bears — Oh My! — on Moschino runway

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a soggy, gray day in Manhattan, but Moschino had the antidote: a burst of color and whimsy filling a runway in midtown’s Bryant Park.

Jeremy Scott, the fertile mind behind the Italian luxury label, filled his New York Fashion Week collection with bright baby blues, pastel pinks and greens and purples, and brilliant yellows — fitting for a show inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals.

Also fitting: supermodel Gigi Hadid, a new mom herself, toting along an oversized baby bottle as she closed Thursday’s show in a one-armed gown featuring a pink elephant’s trunk running down from her shoulder.

It was a much-buzzed about showing for Moschino at New York Fashion Week; the label usually shows in Milan, though Scott has long presented his own namesake label in New York. His Moschino creations are often the most buzzed-about outfits at the Met Gala, which this year comes at the end of Fashion Week — think Katy Perry as a cheeseburger.

Hadid, a longtime Scott collaborator, opened the show with a baby blue three-piece suit — miniskirt, bustier and jacket — adorned with a motif of pink elephants and other whimsical animals, with a chunky necklace around her neck bearing letters that spelled “MOSCHINO.”

The dozens of outfits to come hewed to the same concept — women in baby-themed dresses and suits, adorned with safety-pin earrings or teething rings, with whimsical matching handbags and gloves. There were glasses with heart-shaped lenses and slouchy belts that looked like giant little-girl charm bracelets. There was even a baby mobile, as headdress.

A neon yellow shift dress was festooned with blue teddy bears and yellow daisies. There were playful plaids, all in shades that would be perfect in a nursery. Prints included giraffes and puppies and kitties and little lambs. One skirt was emblazoned with a huge duck. There also was, it seemed, a spotted kangaroo.

There were long gowns, too — one featuring a huge bunny rabbit with giant ears growing out of the bodice. Perhaps most spectacular was Hadid’s, with that long elephant trunk, and her bottle accessory, which she seemed to bite playfully as she strutted.

“The colors were really popping,” noted celebrity guest Megan Fox, who was seated in the front row, as was Taraji P. Henson.

Of all the accessories, perhaps the sweetest was a small child’s beach pail serving as a handbag — and harking back to the fast-fading summer, which seemed even more distant amid all the soggy umbrellas in Bryant Park.