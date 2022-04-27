EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festivalwill hosts its first screenwriting competition as part of the 15th annual Plaza Classic from July 28-August 7 in and around the Plaza Theatre.

The competition will award a $500 first prize and a table read of the winning screenplay. It’s open to anyone 18 and older. Entries must be feature-length scripts of no more than 120 pages. There are no genre restrictions.

Screenplays may be submitted at plazaclassic.com/screenwriting. The cost to submit is $30 through May 20, $40 from May 21 through June 13, and $50 from June 14-27. For an additional $15, an entrant will receive coverage, or written feedback, of their screenplay.

The 15th annual Plaza Classic Film Festival will feature more than 90 movies from July 28-August 7 in and around the Plaza Theatre. This year’s titles include a 70th anniversary showing of Singin’ in the Rain, 1983’s Scarface, Sleepless in Seattle, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Passes are on sale now at plazaclassic.com/tickets. Tickets go on sale in early July.

