North Texas business gets national attention, has tequila-infused ice cream

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A north Texas Ice Cream business is receiving national attention for its special items.

“Sol Dias” in the city of Haltom is one of six small businesses that will get a chance to appear on the QVC television network to showcase its products to a national audience.

The business serves Tequila infused ice cream to adult patrons among other tasty treats. The business also has chips, drinks and candies imported from Mexico.

The business will be on QVC four times on Sept. 27.

