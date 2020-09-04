Nintendo to release new Super Mario game that turns your home into a race track

(CNN) – Nintendo is marking the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Brothers with new games including one that turns your home into a race track!

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses the Nintendo Switch system to drive real-life go-carts around your home.

Players just need to set up gates to create a custom course layout.

The kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world. It even stops when it hits something.

Players can unlock course customizations and costumes and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.

The new game is available in Mario and Luigi set.

It launches on October 16 and will cost you just under a hundred bucks.