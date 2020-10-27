Netflix releases trailer for ‘Selena: The Series’

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Netflix is giving audiences a taste of the familiar, amid the uncertainty of the pandemic that has viewers thinking “I could fall in love.”

On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for its new original show, “Selena: The Series” portraying the late singer’s musical ascension.

The trailer features the queen of cumbia’s story, starting from her humble beginnings in Texas to becoming the most famous female Latin artist in history.

Selena Quintanilla’s legacy is beloved in the Borderland and pop culture. From the 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez to MAC’s cosmetic line inspired by the singer, Quintanilla has become emblematic of strong Latinas in American culture that is now undergoing yet another iteration.

“Selena: The Series” is already generating buzz and is anticipated to lead television’s Latino revolution.

Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on Dec. 4. Watch the trailer below:

