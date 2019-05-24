Neon Desert Music Festival: What to know before you go

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Downtown El Paso is currently being transformed for this year’s Neon Desert Festival. It is being set up on the East side of Downtown.

This year, the main entrance is located at the intersection of Campbell and Texas.

Streetcars

Also new this year, festival-goers will be able to ride the streetcars for free on Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. They just need their wristband or ticket in hand.

There will even be local mariachi bands playing on the street cars, showcasing local sound. Local food trucks will also be on hand, showcasing the sun city’s flavor.

Musical acts

The gates open at 3 p.m. and the performances will last through the evening on the 5 stages. With acts ranging from Miguel. Tyga, Don Omar, Wiz Khalifa, and Chicano Batman it appeals to different cultures and ages.

“It attracts a really diverse crowd partly because the line up is so diverse, and so we’re happy to bring over 40-plus act to El Paso, and we get everybody from adults to children and were glad that we can do something that’s for the whole community,” Kevin Hayden, a festival representative.

The new location allows for more space and more people, according to festival officials.

“As El Paso expands the festival expands as well and so with the new stage and with the new location it will be a lot more viewing space for the main stage and people are going to be able to have a really good time,” said Hayden.

Weather

Remember it’s going to be hot this weekend so be prepared. The festival allows everyone to bring with them one sealed or empty water bottle. There will be unlimited water available to refill those bottles with.

Transportation

The festival is encouraging everyone to use public transit, walk or ride a bike to the festival. There will be an area to lock up your bike. Those who do choose to drive this is where you can find parking for $10:

— Convention Center Parking Garage located at 1 Civic Center Plaza

— Union Plaza Transit Terminal 400 W. San Antonio

— Mills Parking Garage 401 N. Oregon Street