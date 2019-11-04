Music icon Cher coming to El Paso in 2020. Here is how you can get tickets.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso won’t have to “turn back time” to see music legend Cher, because she is coming to town in 2020.

The “Here We Go Again” tour will sashay into the Don Haskins Center on March 6.

The Presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on the TicketMaster website. General ticket sales kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Cher spoke about El Paso’s “wonderful audience,” on Aug. 3 the day of a mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. She shared her condolences on Twitter.