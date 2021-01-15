Movie Review: The Midnight Sky

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019, file photo, actor George Clooney talks to reporters on arrival at the premiere of the television mini-series “Catch22,” in London. Clooney was honored Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, by co-stars and colleagues at the annual film benefit for the Museum of Modern Art, held virtually. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hollywood awards shows are shortening their formats and delaying their broadcasts, and some movies continue to be streamed on Netflix and other streaming platforms.

Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney produced, directed and starred in the sci-fi film “The Midnight Sky.” Critics choice member Felipa Solis joined KTSM 9 News to tell us if this film is an award contender:

Here is the problem. Watching movies and not being able to watch them on the big screen. Some people are trying, but most people can’t. A lot of movies like The Midnight Sky” loses a lot of translation when you can’t see the film on the big screen.

It’s on Netflix, so you can lay down and take a snooze in the middle, which I kind of did and let me tell you why: It’s the story of a man named Augustine Lofthouse. This is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic film where he is trying from the artic to find where there are habitable planets for the future.

It made me think that it was trying to be “Gravity” meets “E.T. (the Extra-Terrestrial).” It slows down in a lot of places, so getting into the final moment, there is a lot in between, CGI, cinematography and the way things are placed is really interesting.

But it just doesn’t cut to the chase fast enough, and when it gets to the chase, you are kind of tired of chasing your tail.