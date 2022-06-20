EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Over the last several months the auditoriums at the Montecillo Alamodraft House have been undergoing a renovation.

Officials with Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo say they will hold a VIP grand re-opening event on Thursday, June 24, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Officials say the new and improved experience at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo includes all-new luxurious reclinable leather seating in every auditorium. These adjustable seats allow guests to customize their seating experience and enjoy movies.

The upgraded call system now makes it even easier to enjoy all your favorite made-to-order Alamo Drafthouse menu items, including Alamo’s award-winning cuisine, exceptional cocktails and fine craft beers, delivered straight to your seat.

In addition, the front row in all of the Montecillo auditoriums have been transformed with family and group seating now available. You can reserve leather love seats that fit up to 2-3 adults or 1 adult and 2-3 children.

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo will hold a VIP grand re-opening event on Thursday, June 24, 2022, from 6 – 7 p.m. Invited guests will walk the red carpet and enjoy cocktails in the Glass Half Full Taproom.

Following the cocktail party, guests will be among the first to enjoy Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo’s new reclinable leather seats, upgraded dining experience and front-row family seating as they view a special advance screening of ELVIS, the new bombastic take on the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, starring Tom Hanks as manager Colonel Tom Parker.

