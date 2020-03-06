Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monster Jam truck driver Tom Meents visited student on Fort Bliss, just days before this weekend’s Monster Jam show at the Sun Bowl.

Bliss Elementary School’s gym was transformed to honor El Paso’s military heroes on Thursday.

Students got to ride mini-monster trucks with Meents and received autographed racing flags.

Meents said he is all about giving back to our military heroes.

“Being from a military family, having veterans in my family, it’s a very special cause to me,” Meents said. “Anytime you can give back to the military or their families, it’s very important.

The Monster Jam will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Sun Bowl.

For more information on tickets visit Ticketmaster.com or MonsterJam.com.

