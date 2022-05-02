NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous looks.

By tracking her whereabouts from paparazzi photos and scanning recent interviews, social media users guessed that Kardashian was going to wear the dress when she and Davidson were recently spotted in Orlando, Florida — the home of Ripley’s Believe It or Not. In 2016, the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe as she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 was sold at auction to Ripley’s Believe It or Not for nearly $5 million.

The figure-hugging nude dress worn by Kardashian at Monday’s Met Gala contains more than 2,500 handstitched crystals.

Kardashian was the final celebrity to walk the Met Gala red carpet, joined by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. She swapped her signature long black hair for a tight platinum blonde bun, emulating Monroe.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur told Vogue that she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress. All of Kardashian’s sisters attend the Met Gala, as did momager Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and Davidson made their first red carpet outing together last week at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.