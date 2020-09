LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — An all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey and John Legend performed a virtual table read Thursday of the 1982 comedy "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" with proceeds benefiting Sean Penn's nonprofit CORE.

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)'s mission is to provide disaster relief and emergency response programs, as well as build sustainable programs to strengthen vulnerable communities, according to their website. The organization has rendered aid in Haiti, Puerto Rico and the U.S.