Margaritapalooza returns to Taco Cabana, adding 9 new margarita flavors

Guests have the option to add chamoy at no additional cost.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All margaritas are available for just $2 all day, every day, at participating restaurants in Texas.

Credit: Taco Cabana

The nine new limited-time MargaritaPalooza flavors include pickle, violet, orange, pistachio, orange cream, chili lime cucumber, and pineapple banana.

“Taco Cabana remains the go-to destination in Texas for great-tasting, uniquely-flavored margaritas at a fantastic value,” said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger.

The new frozen Bacardi Orange Cream launches April 7th, featuring a refreshing blend of Bacardi Rum, orange, hints of vanilla and whipping cream for $3.

To wash down the margaritas, there’s three new street tacos: Carne Asada topped with chopped cilantro and diced onion; Pork Adobado topped with chopped cilantro and pickled red onions; Pollo Adobado topped with cilantro lime ranch and cotija cheese.

Credit: Taco Cabana

A new chicken milanesa torta and a Taco Cabana favorite dessert, peach empanadas, also join the menu. The chicken milanesa torta features a breaded chicken breast on telera bread with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cilantro lime ranch.

The peach empanadas return to the menu with a two-pack.