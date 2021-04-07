Margaritapalooza returns to Taco Cabana, adding 9 new margarita flavors

Entertainment

Guests have the option to add chamoy at no additional cost.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —  All margaritas are available for just $2 all day, every day, at participating restaurants in Texas.

Credit: Taco Cabana

The nine new limited-time MargaritaPalooza flavors include pickle, violet, orange, pistachio, orange cream, chili lime cucumber, and pineapple banana. 

“Taco Cabana remains the go-to destination in Texas for great-tasting, uniquely-flavored margaritas at a fantastic value,” said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger. 

The new frozen Bacardi Orange Cream launches April 7th, featuring a refreshing blend of Bacardi Rum, orange, hints of vanilla and whipping cream for $3.

To wash down the margaritas, there’s three new street tacos: Carne Asada topped with chopped cilantro and diced onion; Pork Adobado topped with chopped cilantro and pickled red onions; Pollo Adobado topped with cilantro lime ranch and cotija cheese. 

Credit: Taco Cabana

A new chicken milanesa torta and a Taco Cabana favorite dessert, peach empanadas, also join the menu. The chicken milanesa torta features a breaded chicken breast on telera bread with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cilantro lime ranch.

The peach empanadas return to the menu with a two-pack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Water Tip Wednesday - Water Conservation

Margaritapalooza returns to Taco Cabana, adding 9 new margarita flavors

More buyers, less sellers in El Paso housing market

Cincinnati District gunfire and ongoing concerns

Businesses along Mesa feeling financial impact amid pandemic and construction projects

El Paso County to resume visitation at detention facilities

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link