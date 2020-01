Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer, and lyricist for the band Rush passed away on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

A spokesman for the family said the musician died because of a brain tumor, which he had been battling quietly for three years.

Peart was 67 years old.