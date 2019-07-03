Latin pop singer Natti Natasha is coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Natti Natasha, one of Latin pop music’s rising stars is set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, professionally known as Natti Natasha, was born in the Dominican Republic in 1986. She moved to New York at 18, signing with reggaetón veteran Don Omar and the Orfanato Music Group.

Natasha has worked with many Latin artists including, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and with Becky G. Other collaborators include Bad Bunny, Thalía, Pitbull, Cosculluela, R.K.M & Ken-Y and Anitta.

Recently, Natasha released her debut album, “IlumiNATTI,” this year and won the Billboard Latin Music Award for Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year. Her newly released bilingual smash, “Runaway,” features Daddy Yankee, the Jonas Brothers and Sebastián Yatra.

Tickets start at $40, plus fees, and are available at the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com.