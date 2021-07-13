KTSM 9 Artist Spotlight: Soul Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Homegrown and ready to play the soothing sounds of indie-pop and synth-pop, an El Paso band took KTSM 9 News this morning.

Soul Parade is a project that explores new sounds with consistent releases, with an upcoming album for later this year. The band continues to reinvent itself with new members and sounds.

The band members are from the East side of El Paso, in the Montwood-Americas area.

Although the crew is from El Paso, everyone comes from a different background. Nancy Loya, the lead vocalist for the band, would do mariachi as a child, as a result, her voice is powerful.

Catch the gang playing live music at bars such as Monarch, Lovebuzz, and Lowbrow.

Recently they played at the opening weekend for Alamo Drafthouse and are looking to play Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss this July.

