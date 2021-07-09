KTSM 9 Artist Spotlight: Pie Sisters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There’s plenty of musical talent in El Chuco as viewers learned on KTSM 9 News Today as the “Pie Sisters” were introduced.

They’re a four women group, the oldest was born in the Philippines and grew up in El Paso.

The Pie Sisters all reside in the Borderland.

The harmony these four put together is as smooth as silk. They sing a blend of acoustic, funk, soul, and R&B at local sports around the area.

The Pie Sisters’ chemistry and connection can be felt as they join together to please crowds.

A very proud bunch of Filipinas, that you can catch at farmer’s markets.

