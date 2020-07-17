Khalid earns ‘Songwriter of the Year’ award at 2020 BMI Pop Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Khalid performs onstage at T-Mobile Presents Club Magenta Powered by Pandora at Exchange LA on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s own Khalid earned an award for “Pop Songwriter of the Year” at the 2020 BMI Pop Awards.

Khalid was born in Fort Stewart, Georgia and lived in various places across the U.S. before calling El Paso home and attending Americas High School.

The award ceremony was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khalid shares the award with Post Malone. Both musicians ended up in a tie.

Khalid’s “Beautiful People,” “Better,” “Eastside” and “Talk” helped the singer and songwriter to earn the award.

The music star is no stranger to winning awards. Khalid won the “Best New Artist” at the MTV Music Awards in 2017. Recently, the musician earned himself multiple awards the 2019 American Music Awards where he won, “Favorite Male Artist-Pop/Rock,” “Favorite Album-Soul/R&B,” and “Favorite Song-Soul/R&B.”

Khalid went on Twitter to thank BMI and his fans.