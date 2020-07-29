KFC’s chicken-scented crocs sell out within minutes

(CNN) – Crocs that smell like fried chicken may seem like a kinda bizarre joke, but it’s no laughing matter or maybe it is.

The limited-edition shoes sold out within minutes on Tuesday.

The KFC crocs resemble buckets of fried chicken and come with drumstick charms that actually smell like, you guessed it, chicken.

The stylish footwear sold for $59.99, but now some of the shoes are being resold online for triple that amount!

The KFC crocs collab was first announced in February when artist MLMA wore platform versions of the shoes at Fashion Week.