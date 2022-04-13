DALLAS (KDAF) — South Korean pop group CIX is making its way to the U.S. for the first time and Dallasites will get the chance to watch them perform in May.

They’re calling their American debut “REBEL in U.S.” with their first performance being on April 27 in Los Angeles and their last being May 10 in New York.

The group will play at the House of Blues in Dallas on May 5.

Photo courtesy CIX

The highly popular band began back in July of 2019 and has amassed more than a million fans. They are comprised of five members: BX, Seunghun, Yonghee, Bae Jinyoung, and Hyunsuk.

To buy tickets, visit houseofblues.com.