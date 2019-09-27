Josh Turner cancels Freedom Crossing concert following deadly bus crash

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Josh Turner arrives at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for the country and gospel singer. Turner and his band were not on the bus. The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night, Sept. 18, 2019. The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Country singer Josh Turner announced the cancelation of his planned concert at Freedom Crossing on October 4, after a tragic bus crash last week that claimed the life of one of his crew members.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Josh, his band and crew, the injured crew members, and deceased’s family during this sad time”, said Kyle McInnis, Asset Manager for Freedom Crossing At Fort Bliss, “We respect Josh Turner’s decision to cancel the show and will work with his management team to reschedule the concert sometime in 2020.”

Turner’s crew bus was involved in a deadly crash on Wednesday, September 18 shortly after leaving a concert venue in Paso Robles, California.

David Turner, one of Josh Turner’s road crew (no relation), was killed in the crash while seven other crew members were seriously injured.

According to our affiliate KGET, the bus left the roadway, drove 20 yards through vegetation, launched off an 80-foot cliff and crashed into the riverbed. Two bus passengers were ejected.

“As I try to write this, I don’t know what to say. It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process. We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner. He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers. All of our crew suffered significant injuries, and many have long roads to recovery. I would ask that you give them privacy during this time,” Turner wrote in a Facebook post following the crash.

All of Josh Turner’s September shows and some October dates, including the Freedom Crossing concert.

Turner is raising money to help pay for medical expenses for his injured road crew and funeral services for David Turner. If you would like to donate, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.