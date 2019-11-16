“Joker” becomes first R-rated film to surpass $1 billion mark

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker,” in theaters on Oct. 4. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

HOLLYWOOD, California – Warner Bros. comic book movie, “Joker” has become the first R-rated film to surpass the $1 billion mark, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Joker,” stars actor Joaquin Phoenix, and tells the origin story about Batman’s arch-nemesis rise to the top of the criminal world.

The film earned mix reviews among critics. Some believed the film would encourage violence in the U.S.

There were also concerns the film would inspire a mass shooting similar to the 2012 Aurora, Colorado shooting where 12 people were killed during a screening of, “The Dark Knight.”

Before “Joker,” Marvel’s “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” were both the highest-grossing R-rated films.