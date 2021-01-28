Jane Fonda to receive 2021 Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

Fonda has won seven golden globe awards during the course of her career and two academy awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA (NBC News) — “Award season” has been delayed a bit in Hollywood because of the pandemic.

That didn’t stop the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards are set for a week from today.

The Hollywood Foreign Press has announced that Jane Fonda will be this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. Demille award, honoring her “lasting impact on the film industry”.

The HFPA is proud to announce actress, producer, and activist Jane Fonda as the recipient of this year's Cecil B. deMille Award! Tune in to NBC on 2/28 at 8PM ET/5PM PT when she accepts her award at this year's Golden Globes!



The 80-year old has also made headlines over the years for her political activism, including multiple arrests in 2019 at the US capitol, protesting climate change.

Past recipients of the award have included Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey.

The Golden Globes are set for Sunday, February 28th here on KTSM, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting the event.