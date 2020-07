(CNN) – The smell of fresh cookies, a caring touch, and a lifetime of wisdom to share.

Who doesn’t love grandmas?

That’s one stereotype, but there are all sorts of grandmothers out there!

Celebrate them all on National Gorgeous Grandmother Day on Thursday.

Your grandma might ride a motorcycle and listen to heavy metal and may have a better cell phone than you.

No matter who they are, what they like, all grandmas are gorgeous.

Make sure to tell the ones in your life how much you appreciate them.