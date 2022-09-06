EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet and party with other KPOP stans—ardent fans—by dancing the night away with live music and a DJ. In addition, the El Paso Del Norte American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK) Chapter will be taking song requests with donations supporting the El Paso Zoo Conservation Fund.

The following is a schedule of events:

6:00 p.m. – DJ Thicc Flair @ Splash Pad

6:30 p.m. – Allures Dance Group @ Wildlife Amphitheater

7:00 p.m. – Pie Sisters @ Asia Plaza

8:00 p.m. – Odd Lab Fire Show @ Asia Plaza

Advance tickets are available for purchase at the El Paso Zoo. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

