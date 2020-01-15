iHeartRadio undergoing layoffs amid massive ‘restructuring’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of iHeartRadio employees were given pink slips Tuesday as part of the company’s “New Organizational Structure.”

A press release sent by the media giant Tuesday says the company is introducing a new organizational structure as it “modernizes the company to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and its unique scale and leadership position in the audio marketplace.”

Media reports from across the country indicate every iHeartRadio website has removed the personal blogs and bios for on-air personalities at more than 850 radio stations.

iHeart Media operates several stations in El Paso including Power 102.1 FM, Sunny 99.9 El Paso, 96.3 KHEY Country, News Radio 690 KTSM, Fox Sports Radio 1380, and Hot 93.5.

The company has not said if any on-air talent in El Paso was affected in the latest round of layoffs.