Have you seen Nikki Sixx’s childhood ‘best friend’ from El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nikki Sixx is looking for his long lost friend from El Paso, according to his social media post.

Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna Jr., is the co-founder and bassists of Mötley Crüe and briefly spent part of his childhood in El Paso and Anthony N.M., according to last.fm.

An Instagram story post shows a young Sixx with his arm around another boy with the caption “My best friend Jaun (sic) when I lived in El Paso … Wish I could find him!!!”

Do you recognize the young boy in the picture or are you perhaps the legendary rocker’s long lost “best friend?”